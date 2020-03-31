Help me understand
Help me to understand why this person is so popular.
He has no sense of decency. He regularly makes racist comments. He denigrates whole populations of other countries. He supports white supremacists. He regularly denigrates women, bragging about acts of sexual nature. He never apologizes or takes blame for anything. He mocks and bullies the weak and vulnerable. He is a pathological liar. He destroys the environment of the planet God gave us to live on. He damages the reputation and standings of the United States on the world stage. He wants to use nuclear weapons just because we have them. He will not support health care for women, so they don’t have to make terrible decisions regarding abortion. He hangs around with porn stars and prostitutes, committing adultery on all three of his wives. I don’t understand.
Don Montie
Northport
