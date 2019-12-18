Actions and words
I have many concerns about the Trump presidency and the future of our country with him leading. But my chief concern is the great number of Christians, particularly evangelicals, who are totally supporting him. Evangelicals have started and served in a multitude of organizations that witness to the love of God. But in backing Trump, they have compromised their witness.
Jesus, by his words and actions, instructed us in the way we are to live. The Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5:7) clarified exactly what that meant. Read it carefully. Trump — in his words, actions and the way he lives — completely, actively opposes everything Jesus taught in this sermon. I cannot judge his heart or his mind, but from what can be clearly seen and heard, Trump is firmly opposed to living Christ’s teachings. How can a Christian follow such a person and still encourage others to follow Christ?
Now Trump is entangled in a web of duplicity, extortion and lies — which he created. Our country is floundering at home and abroad. Looking at his life and businesses, we could see this coming. It appears that those evangelicals who backed him have traded their integrity for a red MAGA hat.
Robert Allen Miller
Traverse City
Commented
