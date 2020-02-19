Democracy in Antrim
Thanks to some help from our Antrim County employees, the community discussion and vote on a very controversial resolution on gun rights last week at the Antrim County Commission meeting was conducted very smoothly. The topic attracted many more than the room could hold. Interest and tensions were high. I was greatly relieved to see Sheriff Bean at the door and edified to see our County Prosecutor Jim Rossiter present. Even the medical doctor who handles mental health issues for the county testified.
I was glad to hear Prosecutor Rossiter's very thorough dissertation on the pros and cons of a proposed "gun sanctuary" resolution. In fact, he complemented the crowd on their respectful behavior (no interruptions of raucous clapping or booing after various speakers). He summarized with the thought that the entire session proved that democracy works. And I agree, not merely because the outcome supported my negative comments against the resolution, but because everyone was treated with respect.
Elaine Miller
Kewadin
