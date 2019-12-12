Reponse to Enbridge
My response to the piece in the R-E by Enbridge Energy on Friday, Nov. 22: Enbridge is very misleading here. This line does not “fuel Michigan’s way of life and drive Michigan economy.” Although, this could be said about the Great Lakes! Michigan derives only 5-10 percent of the gas that runs through this line and the rest goes back to Canada or is shipped abroad. It provides very few jobs to Michiganders. As an economic benefit, therefore, it is not.
Oh yes, it will prevent another anchor strike, but how will it prevent more spills like the 33 that have already occurred in Line 5, spilling more than 1 million gallons? It will not stop other spills from getting onto Michigan land or in our rivers, streams, tributaries that will eventually lead to our precious Great Lakes. No Line 5, no tunnel! Write and call our Gov. Whitmer and AG Nessel and support their fight against Line 5.
Berta Meserve
Lake Ann
