Pipeline not safe
A 45-foot-long 250-pound steel rod was left on the bottomland in the Straits after a borehole collapsed during a drilling accident for a Line 5 tunnel. Enbridge did not remove the rod or report the incident until they finished their sampling work two months later.
Enbridge said it posed no imminent danger and planned to wait till spring to remove it. But in two months, the rod was carried 150 feet by the currents and ended up on top of Line 5! The state ordered them to remove it before damage occurred. What other debris from building a tunnel could damage these pipelines causing the catastrophe we are all so fearful of?
We got lucky twice, once with the anchor strike and now with this 250-pound rod. Do we want to depend on being “lucky”? At the very least what needs to happen is to shut down Line 5 until the tunnel is complete.
This pipeline has already leaked at least 33 times on land. What is to prevent the next oil leak from going into a river, stream or wetland leading into Lake Michigan? Even with a tunnel, the Great Lakes are not safe.
Berta Meserve
Lake Ann
