It is your duty
Congressman Bergman, your duty is to oversee the president. Start doing your job. He is a bully and demagogue and wants to run our country single-handed. You have been put in office to represent the people and not just follow 45 blindly. You have a duty to speak out. His words are atrocious, his tweets are despicable and most of the public are against his policies, especially those harmful to the underserved and our environment.
He says we have COVID-19 “under control”— oh really? Not true, and this is just one of his many lies. We should be able to trust our president — not this president. He doesn’t know how to say truths and the coronavirus is one issue so important to pay attention to. He is steering our country to feel safe. We are not safe.
He is only thinking of his re-election and has been since 2017, at our expense, no less. Never have I seen anything like this in our WH! Well, this particular lie is going to bite him. We will be voting him out of our WH! Do your job. Oversee what is happening in our democracy. It is your duty.
Berta Meserve
Lake Ann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.