Humankind
Perhaps this great coronavirus challenge to the health and safety of our people will lead us, in the long run, to a better appreciation of the interdependence of all our human sisters and brothers. We are one human family, regardless of skin tone, appearance, religious beliefs, political systems, nationality or any other artificial basis for dividing "us" from "them."
The philosopher Socrates said it well 2,000 years ago: "I am not an Athenian nor a Greek, but a citizen of the world." What insight for his time!
But the most beautiful expression of our solidarity with all of God's children, whether in China or Michigan, may be the Elizabethan poet John Donne's famous lines in "No Man Is An Island":
No man is an island, entire of itself.
Each is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.
Each man's death diminishes me,
For I am involved in mankind.
Therefore, send not to know for whom the bell tolls.
It tolls for thee.
Jim McCormick
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.