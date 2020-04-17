Emergency responders
As a police officer in this community for 25 years, I can't believe the irrational attitude/comments presented by County Commissioner Gordie La Pointe as it relates to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and emergency responders. In short he stated, "...that's the job these folks have signed up for. If you're a police officer, that's the job."
I signed up for risk to be sure, but I can mitigate the risk of an armed dangerous person with handcuffs and securing his weapon. I can't do this with COVID-19. I can only have faith in my PPE and pray that I have time to put it on before dealing with emergency situations.
Now is the time for local government leaders to find their moral compass and show some true traits in leadership. You would be amazed by the amount of respect you garnered for your efforts. Instead, you sit in the safety of your homes and devise ways to exempt benefits to emergency responders. In contrast, several communities are rallying around their emergency responders with hazard and incentive pay. Community leaders need to do the right thing! It is time to lead with your heart, not your pocketbook.
Scott Maxson
Traverse City
