Mental health and incarceration
A recent article about an ACLU “discovery”sparked an intense rebuttal from the local sheriff. It covered the ACLU’s Smart Justice Campaign’s work to eliminate racism in the criminal justice system and reduce incarceration rates
I would like to speak to an element of the incarcerated population that is seldom considered.
A local defense attorney stated that up to 80 percent of the inmates have some sort of mental illness involved in their arrest and conviction.
I worked as an emergency room nurse for over a decade and witnessed firsthand how the state budget cuts wiped out most of the treatment options for those suffering from mental illness. Most often those patients would end up in jail.
Mental illness is not a crime, though it can lead to criminal behavior if untreated. Our society has made criminals of the mentally ill. Changing the legal system can be a place to start. Pre-sentencing diversion treatment programs will bring about permanent changes in the behavior of the mentally ill. We need to consider how putting a mentally ill person behind bars for several years will affect how they will return to our communities.
The ACLU’s “discovery” may be a great thing for northern Michigan.
Keli MacIntosh
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.