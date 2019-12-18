CWD demands action
Gov. Whitmer made the correct decision not to allow baiting in specific areas of Michigan during deer season. The DNR wildlife biologists know that CWD has contaminated the core areas to the point the land has become enzootic with CWD. Enzootic means that all the animals and vegetation have prion contamination, not just the deer.
Even the bait (corn, seeds, sugar beets, all grasses) alone can contain prions if it is grown in core areas. Yes, Saginaw has identified prions in the farming areas.
Whitmer needs to take the next step and request funds from the USDA through Sen. Stabenow. These funds will support the removal of all the animals from core areas and properly incinerate them. Plus, continue testing just outside the core areas for additional animal removal. Our citizens’ and farmers’ livelihoods depend on action not just surveillance.
Hunters should be allowed to hunt 24/7 and 365 days a year in the core areas to eliminate the animal carriers. That means at night, closely supported by the DNR. Night hunting in core areas would replace baiting.
Our farmland is being destroyed. USDA funds and more rule changes need to occur to give us a chance.
Ronald R. Lints
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.