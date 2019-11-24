Social justice crisis
Dear Rep. Bergman, Sen. Peters and Sen. Stabenow,
Please add a public option to the Affordable Care Act or pass replacement legislation to provide health care for all. Tragically, the U.S. is the only industrialized nation to not provide medical and mental health care to all its citizens. Currently, more than 27.5 million people live without it and are vulnerable to bankruptcy with one catastrophic health event.
As an educator, I led students each day in the Pledge of Allegiance which ends with the phrase “with liberty and justice for all.” Universal health care has emerged as a top social and economic justice issue for the 2020 elections. I vote for candidates who advocate for health care as a human right, and I’d pay additional taxes to make this possible.
Thirty two of 33 industrialized countries, some with weaker economies than ours, offer universal health care: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.
This is about whether our country cares about all its citizens leading healthy lives. How will you solve this social justice crisis?
James Linsell
Traverse City
