Political business
Local businesses that demonstrate their support for political candidates need to understand that in such a contentious political climate, they may be turning away business. Money is often an unfair advantage in elections and since all politics is local, it makes sense to me not to support a business that promotes a candidate. Why would I spend my dollars in a business that displays a sign with the name of a candidate that does not support my values?
Consumers have a great deal of political power as they drive the economy. I am going to use my political power by boycotting any business that displays a sign supporting a political candidate. I encourage others to do the same.
Klaus Lehrer
Williamsburg
