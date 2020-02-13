Wireless radiation
The international appeal to stop 5G is signed by 4,800 scientists, 2,800 medical doctors, 770 beekeepers, 2,000 environmental organizations and 180,000 people. They support stopping the deployment of millions of 5G antennas on earth and 50,000 satellites in space and aim to meet with officials in international governmental organizations including the U.S., European Union, United Nations and WHO.
The full press release is available at stop5ginternational.org.
Wireless radiation dramatically increased in the last decade. Thousands of published independent, peer reviewed scientific studies tell us wireless radiation in huge quantities is detrimental to all life! With 5G technology, man-made wireless radiation increases dramatically!
Scientists and doctors call for a halt to this technology. The telecom industry testified in Congress under oath to Sen. Blumenthal, and when asked if they could point to one independent from industry study showing 5G technology is safe, they said “No!”
Ours and our children’s health are at stake. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/stop5gmi.
John Kurczewski
Indian River
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.