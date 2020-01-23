Take the challenge
First, full transparency: I am a recently, reconfirmed independent voter. I will vote against President Trump in 2020. I am not, as yet, endorsing any candidate. This note is in response to some on the Trump shoe shiner team who recently challenged Joe Biden to testify at the Senate impeachment trial.
Here is the note I sent to the Biden campaign:
Don’t say no to this challenge. Instead, say yes and embrace the opportunity. Simply reply to the Trump team, “I will testify if you testify, Mr. Trump. In fact, I will bring along my son, if you bring along an unleashed John Bolton. Let’s sit at the same table at the same time, side-by-side, to take questions. Oh, and by the way, we will bring our bank statements and tax returns. How about you?”
Would not you Trump supporters relish this opportunity? After all, there is a Republican majority in the Senate. Imagine what a clarifying, truth-finding, refreshing litany this could be. As long as you are not afraid of the truth, isn’t this what we all want?
Jeff Kessler
Elmwood Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.