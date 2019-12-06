Greedy Friday
Your headline referring to Thanksgiving as "Black Thursday" was appalling. The fourth Thursday of November is Thanksgiving Day; there is nothing "black" about it. The fact that retail corporations have chosen to recast the next day as "Black Friday" is unfortunate. Corporate greed has encroached so much on Thanksgiving Day itself that department stores open as early as 2 p.m. on the national holiday. That's wrong. National holidays should not be allowed to become more opportunities for corporate greed. This year the beginning of the holiday shopping season has earned a new name from me: Great Greedy Friday.
Let's move past this and restore our national holidays to the status they once had: days for all Americans to enjoy being with their families and friends.
Christine Jaymes
Traverse City
