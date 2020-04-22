To everyone,
We are losing people in tremendous amounts and the governor is trying to save lives the only way she knows how. There isn't anything else we can do. If we were all out at stores gathering around each other coughing and sneezing, the death's would be tripled. There's a good chance that most would survive but that doesn't mean that we wouldn't see higher numbers of death. I certainly don't want any small children or elderly getting this virus. Do you?
Stay home and be safe like you're supposed to. Take the proper precautions and don't be a fool.
Thank you,
Sean Janisse
Indian River
