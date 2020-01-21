Meeting details
It is refreshing to read the article of Jan. 10, "County: Clous re-appointed vice chair." As someone who attends most county commission meetings, I feel it is important to cover the details of these meetings since the 8 a.m. start time prohibits so many citizens from attending. This article is an example of how the majority (Hentschel, Clous, Jewett and LaPointe) ignore the minority of the Board, the public and common sense.
It doesn't take attendance at many meetings to see that Sonny Wheelock has the historical knowledge of past commissions, the even handedness and the willingness to listen. Even though I don't agree with him on all issues, he is a treasure to the County and should have been appointed vice chair of the Commission.
Gretchen Iorio
Traverse City
