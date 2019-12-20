We can do better
Two recurring themes in our political discourse are the polarization of people’s opinions and the lack of civility we see in how people from different sides of the political coin address each other. This is a serious issue and that it needs to be taken into account as we work through the challenging issues we face as a nation.
A letter in the Dec. 13 Record-Eagle demonstrates this point. The author begins with a label for those in the Democratic Party that is meant to insult and negatively characterize those who disagree with him.
The writer of that letter possibly had a legitimate point. While I may disagree with the analysis and conclusions, the need for and the opportunity to consider other opinions is important. Though I may hear you when you “shout,” I’m less inclined to “listen” to what you say.
This letter isn’t meant to respond to the particular points raised in the cited letter. That may wait for another day. However, if we are to come to some common understanding of the issues facing our nation and finding our way forward, we need to stop shouting at and insulting each other.
We can do better than this.
Steve Horne, Interlochen
