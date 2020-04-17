Reasonable debate
Several recent letters have been critical of either the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic or the coverage of his handling. Mary Skarnulis (April 11) respectfully raised several points that should be addressed. I appreciate her interest and others from all political positions on this issue.
While it is easy to raise concerns in a letter to the editor (Ms. Skarnulis raises six undocumented issues), it is impossible to respond thoughtfully in that same forum with only 200 words. I will say that I certainly agree with Ms. Skarnulis that "we need to pull together as one country."
I have three suggestions:
First: To writers who raise concerns about COVID-19 coverage — Please be specific and document your criticisms. Broad-based criticisms are not useful.
Second: To people who get their information from any single source — Don’t take any single news source as gospel. Seek out competing views and analyses. Form your own informed judgment.
Third: To the Record-Eagle — You have an opportunity to address a broader responsibility to provide researched positions on complex issues. Why not identify several key topics regarding the COVID-19 pandemic/coverage and sponsor reasonable debate on those topics?
Steve Horne
Interlochen
