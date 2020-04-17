Help now
President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke these words during the Great Depression: “The test of our [USA] progress is not whether we add to the abundance of those who have much, it is whether we provide enough for those who have little.”
These words were never more true than they are today. Layoffs from businesses effected by COVID-19 are soaring into the millions. The economic stimulus packages passed by Congress will help some. However, many will continue to struggle feeding their families. In the spirit of coming together in a time of crisis, I suggest that all of us who have the means donate generously now ($500+ suggested) to the Northwest Food Coalition, and again with the money that you may receive from the stimulus package. This coalition serves 70 food pantries, emergency meal sites and baby pantries in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau and Wexford counties.
Personally, I have been horrified by the magnitude of the problems for families that the novel corona virus has caused. I implore you to join me in giving a hand to our less fortunate members of our community. Donations can be made at their website, northwestmifoodcoalition.org
William Holland
Elk Rapids
