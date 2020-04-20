Another way to help
As “shelter at home” continues, more families are joining the ranks of those who are already struggling financially because of unemployment, delays in the federal stimulus money or unemployment checks. Recently author Roxane Gay in an interview by Trevor Noah on the “Daily Social Distancing Show,” told about how she is distributing $100 checks to people who could be in need — such as retail workers, wait staff, hair dressers, landscapers, etc.
So many of you have been generous with the local food pantries, but there are other obligations that need to be met. The checks made out to cash are in a blank envelope with a note “If you need this, please keep it with my compliments. If you are getting by, please pass it on to someone you think does need it.”
We liked the idea and have started implementing it locally. We hope that others of you will be able to join us in this endeavor and share the idea with friends and relatives who may have the means to share in this way.
Bill and Myrna Holland
Elk Rapids
