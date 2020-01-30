The American people
Listening to the current impeachment goings-on, I am befuddled as to why we are constantly referred to as "the American people." I find this unique to our country. Canadians, for example, are referred to as, well, Canadians.
Is ours an attempt to distinguish us from, say, American livestock or American cheese? Or are the politicians trying to distinguish us from them? Like it or not, we are Americans. Modifications are not required.
Phil Harmeson
Traverse City
