Humans are resilient
I see from reading Eugene Robinson’s climate change op-ed piece in the Dec. 5 Record-Eagle that he has joined the “chicken little” crowd to pronounce more gloom and doom.
Now from the onset, I want it clear that I believe in climate change. I understand that several millennia ago the Traverse City area was under a huge block of glacial ice. As far as I know, there were no humans in the area, but the climate changed and the ice melted. Aren’t you glad? It produced the beautiful topography we now enjoy with its terminal moraines, drumlins and pothole lakes — not to mention rich deposits of gravel. Yes, things change, but humans have proven themselves to be adaptable and resilient.
One last word: Genesis 8:22 in the Bible states “As long as the Earth remains, there will be planting and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night.” So unless the earth implodes or explodes, the carrots will still grow down and the corn will still grow up.
So take heart.
Garwood Hansen
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.