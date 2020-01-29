Trail complications
I couldn’t help but chuckle after reading the op-ed piece concerning the Boardman Lake Loop Trail in the Jan. 15 Record-Eagle.
After reading about all the entities involved, it seems there are too many bosses and not enough workers.
The 30 years of talk and planning are amusing. My research indicates that back in the 1940s the entire 1,500 miles of the Alaskan highway was built through mountains and muskeg in eight months. It required 8,000 culverts and 100 bridges working in temperatures that ranged from 90 degrees above to 70 degrees below zero.
All that for $138 million. Now the estimate for the paltry 1.8-mile loop is north of $7 million.
Garwood Hansen
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.