Help however you can
COVID-19 has pretty much turned the world upside down. Schools, churches and many businesses are locked down. Plans for graduations, weddings and even funerals are put on hold. We can't make plans like we did even a few months ago. Now our pride has been put on display: we control our own destinies.
Centuries ago Soloman wrote "Do not boast about tomorrow. For you do not know what a day may bring (Proverbs 27:1). This is not to suggest we should never plan. Rather to remember that our plans always remain tentative before the Lord. God has shaken us up — out of our comfort zone, out of our personal autopilot — to show how our plans for every day are not under our control, but subject to His plans. When this virus has run its course, we would be well to remember this.
In the interim, help however you can. Make an encouraging phone call. Stay home. Don't hoard. Thank our first responders, doctors, nurses and others in position of authority who are trying to work through this pandemic.
Garwood Hansen
Traverse City
