Pain management
Every one of us at some time in our lives experiences pain. Our physician will prescribe some medication that will help alleviate our pain. However, marijuana may be something that a person may opt to use. A 2018 initiative in Michigan to legalize recreational use passed with 56 percent of the vote.
Near the Ohio border, Morenci, a small town in Michigan, has become a thriving hub for the sale “pot.” According to Bridge Magazine, the smell of “pot” permeates the downtown. The town council touts the benefits of a new road and improvement to the school. Police are okay with it.
Closer to home, Northport is taking the same path. What kind of message is that sending to students? As a former K-12 principal in both public and parochial schools, this is ridiculous. If towns can sow this practice, it will also reap its results. How can towns such as this speak of “drug-free” schools?
Ed Hahnenberg
Lake Leelanau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.