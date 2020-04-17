The threat
The Threat lies, boasts and has an orange face. In one of his recent dangerous con jobs he blocked the delivery of 500 ventilators purchased by Colorado’s Democratic governor, then released 100 of them so he could publicly credit a Republican senator who helped him slither out of abuse and obstruction charges earlier this year. For more details see the Denver Post website. There is a cure for this Threat. Vote him out on Nov. 3.
Barry Hahn, Beulah
(Proud dad of a Benzie graduate living and working in Denver serving underprivileged middle school students)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.