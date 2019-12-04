Study up on schools
Rep. O’Malley, a member of the Education Committee, doesn’t appear to understand the fundamentals of rural school funding in his district. When a retired teacher mentioned disparities between state funding for Birmingham students ($12,164) versus Benzie Central School students ($7,871), O’Malley said state support for Benzie recently increased $87 per student, while Birmingham schools increased $34. At that rate of increase, it’ll take 81 years for Benzie schools to catch up.
If you think we can’t fix schools by throwing money at them, answer this: How can kids keep up when there aren’t adequate resources for teaching basic trade skills like carpentry, engineering, drafting, shop, etc.?
Bridge Magazine reported a rise in teen suicides in our area, including in Kingsley. School funding related? Kids feel more hopeless for many reasons, and no funds for mental health counselors compound the issue.
We remain frustrated with a representative who fails to understand fundamental issues of rural schools in his district. His top contributors include pro-charter schools family Maria Devos, Daniel Devos and Cheri Devos Vanderwiede. He’s apparently comfortable with Benzie schools taking 81 years for fair funding. If he cared, he’d make noise on that committee!
Rep. O’Malley, whose interests do you really support?
V. Gutowski
Traverse City
