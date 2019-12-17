Not afraid
“A Kalkaska County woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit over government efforts to regulate a campground on her property.” Someone must stand and be heard.
Article X, section 5 of our Constitution gives legislatively enacted authority as Public 451 of 1994 to EGLE, the new name for the DNR. EGLE’s authority under the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Agency (NREPA), MCL 324.101 is limited to activities on state-owned lands. Private property isn’t within the public domain (referred to by Spink) but highly argued by the State as not so. Defendants wish for control at all costs on the money for permits and draconian rules that limit constitutional property rights. They will lie at all costs. The Constitution is silent about private property, meaning there is no authority, control of private property. Public Act 451 of 1994 30 I (i): “Public domain” means all land owned by this state. Is the state, county or township listed as an owner on your deed?
Administrative Law Judge Paul Smith, no permit no jurisdiction that an agency has only the powers provided by statute. The statute says “public domain” not private property within the state.
This lady has big shoes and isn’t afraid of the Deep State.
Fred Gulick
Rapid City
