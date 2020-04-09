Thanking essential workers
I want to thank all of you out there doing your jobs during this coronavirus nightmare. There are too many of you to list, but you know who you are. Because of all of you, we still get healthcare, food, gas, prescriptions, mail, newspapers, garbage pickup, heat, electricity, phones and news coverage.
To those of you who had to shut down, I pray it is not for long.
My only inconvenience is that I have to stay home. This is nothing compared to all of you out in the trenches. Thank you. God bless you all and try to stay safe.
Dawn Goss
Grawn
