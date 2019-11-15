Remembering Gov. Milliken
My late mother, Lilija Golubovskis, was in a nursing home here in Traverse City, The Pavilions, and Gov. Milliken came over to say hello.
While in a wheelchair, my late mother still had a firm handshake with one of her hands, and as Gov. Milliken shook her hand, he noted how pretty she looked; he turned to say to me, "doesn't your mother look pretty today?" Of course, I nodded gratefully.
I noted that my late mother ran a successful retail business in Flint for 25 years. Gov. Milliken looked her directly in the eyes and sincerely said, "You know Lili, deep down we are both merchants."
The connection with my late mother. The Milliken Charm. We need that so much these days in our country.
God bless Gov. Milliken.
George Golubovskis
Traverse City
