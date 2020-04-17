Retirement requirement
The CARES Act (H.R. 748), which became law on March 27, 2020, provides "a temporary waiver of required minimum distributions for certain retirement plans and accounts." This includes individual retirement plans as well as some other plans To read more about this you can search "2020 minimum required distribution" or read the legislation (as I did). The relevant section is Sec 2203.
Cynthia Glines
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.