Justice by formula
If there was ever a case that illustrates the reprehensible abuse of the American judicial system, it is the case of the 2011 murder of Carly Lewis by scissors (10 stabs) in which a rogue defense attorney with sour grapes is gaming the system via protracted appeals in the hope of undoing and vacating two identical sentences with a wide range of years. Those sentences were imposed independently by two highly respected judges based on examination of the pertinent facts and contemplation of what best represents justice in this tragic case.
Would someone please tell Mr. Elhart that if the rendering of justice could be obtained merely by inspection of a textbook formula that we wouldn’t need judges in the first place? Simple-minded casuistry does not equate to human justice. By his misguided saga, Mr. Elhart is preserving, perpetuating and prolonging the agony of evil — not only for Carly’s family and friends, but as well for society at large.
Ken Gibson
Traverse City
