Governor's orders
Some men have difficulty respecting the legitimate powers of elected women. Our Sheriff Mike Borkovich, Jack O’Malley and Curt VanderWall certainly fall into that group. See their latest press releases. Grand Traverse County has canceled its 2020 National Cherry Festival despite the economic benefit it brought to them. They rightly felt that public health was more important.
I wonder if our sheriff would be happy to have the event moved to Leelanau County. He doesn’t think we need to follow the governor's emergency stay at home order. It is an outdoor festival, and he seems to think that anything done outdoors is perfectly safe. What could go wrong? Thousands of people mingling, enjoying our wines, beers, ciders and jump starting the local economy.
The men who disregard the governor's orders think the economy is much more important than preventing the spread of a deadly virus. That strategy has clearly failed around the world. Personally I stand with that woman from Michigan.
Dana Getsinger
Traverse City
