Unrepresented
So Rep. Inman's attorney cries crocodile tears over how the recall campaign has prejudiced Larry's situation. I ask the electorate in the Michigan's 104th District whether any of their past employers would have tolerated an arrest, resulting in your taking three months off without leave, announcing you had a substance abuse issue, you missing 100 events related to your employment, being stripped of your office and staff, you no longer being able to perform your job and then being told to quit.
Would you have remained employed under these circumstances? Michigan's 104th District has gone unrepresented since Larry Inman's arrest. As it stands now we will not regain representation until May 2020. Yet we are still paying Larry Inman's salary and shall bear the expense of replacing him.
John M. Gerty, Jr.
Williamsburg
