I want to first state that I am truly grateful for those who are working day in and day out to mitigate this pandemic. I believe our local community members can also contribute while staying home and sheltering in place if we were given more guidance from our leaders.
Our community is filled with kind, skilled, hard-working people who are able to help alleviate this situation. While some businesses and our community members are doing this already, the rest of us could also help with issues that we will surely face over the next days, weeks and months. There are a lot of people with skills, resources and now time that could be helping from home.
However, there is little guidance on what we could be doing remotely. Perhaps we could help by making phone calls to help track the spread of the virus? Or maybe we could sew face masks for our local emergency medical providers? I don’t think I have the answers, but I do think if our community leaders could, and if they asked us, we would respond. So please, coordinate across agencies and tell us what we can do to help from home. We can help!
Julia Gehring
Beulah
