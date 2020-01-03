'Purer Michigan'
Kudos to Gov. Whitmer for nixing the Pure Michigan campaign. I sincerely hope that our state legislature votes against adding this $37.5 million expense back into our 2020 state budget as Rep. Jack O’Malley aims to do in January.
What of value has Pure Michigan actually brought to Michigan residents? Low-paying, seasonal jobs, overcrowded state and national parks, a dearth of affordable housing and most recently, an Ironman triathlon that did little for local businesses and actually blocked the movement of an emergency response vehicle. Downstate fares worse as the micro-breweries and foodie culture of downtown Detroit do little for the impoverished residents of its many blighted neighborhoods.
There’s no denying that tourism will always be a part of Michigan’s economy. Our state is simply too beautiful to not share it with others. However, now is the time to ask whether or not Pure Michigan was a wise investment. Why not utilize our tax dollars to do more research into the effects of over-tourism on our communities? From there, we might develop practices that encourage a sustainable tourism that grows community, distributes wealth more equitably and doesn’t burden our under-funded infrastructure and ever-disappearing natural ecosystems.
Dominic Garzonio
Traverse City
