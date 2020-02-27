Time for change
On March 21, 1973, John Dean, then White House counsel, walked into the oval office and told his boss "there's a cancer growing on the presidency." Richard Nixon failed to believe or even acknowledge what Dean said. And we all know how that ended.
I believe in that old saying that history repeats itself and this is probably the biggest example I've seen. The person sitting in the oval office now needs to be removed. He has lowered the standards of dignity of the presidency with his lies, prejudices, digging up dirt on his opponents, name calling and petty tweets — just to mention a few. If he has another four years to continue this lack of respect for the American people, our country will continue to suffer worldwide.
It's time to eliminate the noxious weeds that have rooted in the White House and plant new seeds of respect for all Americans and hope for a positive for future generations to come. With the Michigan primary coming March 10, please remember to vote. There's a better way to lead our country than what we have now.
Barbara Funk
Traverse City
