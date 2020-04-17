Vietnam War Veterans Day
March 29 was Vietnam War Veterans Day. It came and went without much of any acknowledgement in our media. It was a day set aside for the remembrance of those who served and the loved ones who supported their service.
More than 50 years ago our young men and women were faced with a mortal enemy in Vietnam and gallantly faced that enemy, to a large degree without the support of a caring public. Since then our country has placed young men and women in harms way across the globe to unselfishly do the will of our leaders and ostensibly fight to protect our freedom.
Today our country is faced with a mortal enemy in the expanding pandemic. The battle is being waged on the front lines by medical staff, first responders and countless others who elect to place themselves at mortal risk
To all, I would like to express my thanks for your service to our country.
Paul Fitzsimons
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.