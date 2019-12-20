Who's burning coal?
Fifteen countries most dependent on coal for energy:
Rank country coal production (millions of tons)
- 1. China 3,411
- 2. India 692
- 3. United States 661
- 4. Australia 493
- 5. Indonesia 434
- 6. Russia 385
- 7. South Africa 251
- 8. Germany 176
- 9. Poland 131
- 10. Kazakhstan 102
Someone is burning a lot of coal. India is the world's second-largest producer of coal, with 692.4 million tons produced yearly. Despite this large production, India is still required to import high volumes of coal because of the large demand for coal in the country. Get the facts if you are interested in the truth. If you think China and India are going to cut back on their use of coal, don't hold your breath.
A.J. Fasel
Traverse City
