Anti-Trump TV ad
Just watched an anti-Trump TV ad. The woman in the ad claimed she was sorry she had voted for Trump in 2016 because he had not kept "any of his campaign promises." Donald Trump promised to "Make America Great Again.” Let's look at the results of that campaign promise so far:
1) Middle class Americans’ median income: $55,000, up 6.8 percent since 2016.
2) U.S. unemployment: 3.6 percent, the lowest in 50 years.
3) Lowest unemployment for Asians, Hispanics and Black Americans in history.
4) Stock market and 401Ks at record highs
5) Strongest military in the world
6) Best USA world position in recent history
7) Peace and prosperity in our time...
The woman in the ad complained about her healthcare costs and if she had Obamacare, then I can sympathize (Obamacare premiums up an average of 171 percent since 2016). President Trump tried to repeal Obamacare, but the Dems are only interested in free healthcare, impeachment and Russian interference paranoia.
I am proud that I voted for Donald Trump in 2016, have flown Trump flags off my dock for three years and intend to vote for DJT in 2020.
Ted Ewald
Rapid City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.