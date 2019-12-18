Recall thoughts
The “will of the people” is a fundamental principle of our democracy. This principle hangs in the balance in a case before the Michigan Court of Appeals in a dispute over the petitions to recall Larry Inman.
Elected officials serve at the will of the people. When the people are not being served, a recall initiative is the voters’ constitutional right for holding the official accountable during their term of office.
Recall campaigns are not easy to pull off. In fact, only two Michigan legislators have been recalled in the past 36 years! Many people told us it could not be done because of the restrictive legislative rules for a recall.
The Recall Inman Campaign overcame obstacles of bad weather, long hours and fatigue with the help of 150 volunteers who passionately believe in government “by the people, for the people and of the people.” The campaign collected nearly 14,000 signatures from Mr. Inman’s constituents. Then, election officials rejected the petitions on a minor technicality.
As this case will impact a cornerstone of democracy, the court’s decision should be of concern to all Michigan voters, regardless of party affiliation.
By signing the Inman recall petitions, the people have spoken.
Michael Earl
Traverse City
