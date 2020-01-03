Election integrity
Republicans are in denial concerning the Mueller Report; they are not concerned about Russia’s involvement in our 2016 election. The Mueller Report Volume 1 found that the Russian government "interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion" and "violated U.S. criminal law."
Republicans continually divert attention from the main issue of protecting the integrity of our elections and ignore the president’s willingness to get help in 2020 from foreign countries like Russia and China.
Then there is Rudy who is running the agenda for our state department. Like the president, who is Putin’s BFF, the two of them have trampled over individuals dedicated to the Constitution and the country.
It is beyond my understanding why Republicans are not concerned with the integrity of our elections and their oath to protect and defend our Constitution against those that want to disrupt our country.
Ron Dykstra
Beulah
