See, hear, say
First we have Secretary of State Pompeo who undercuts our career ambassadors and fails to back them when they are carrying out our foreign policy. Next we have Attorney General Barr who is carrying out for Trump the purge of the Department of Justice including prosecutors and putting pressure on judges to change sentencing guidelines. Finally we have Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani doing Trump’s bidding manufacturing “dirt” on anyone who Trump dislikes.
Our dysfunctional government is run by the con man himself, Donald Trump, who is narcissistic, a habitual liar and a vindictive bully. So why the “three monkeys” — the Republican members of Congress — are blind, deaf and dumb, that is “See no evil, hear no evil, and say no evil” just like three monkeys (McConnell, Collins and Graham etc.)
Ron Dykstra
Beulah
