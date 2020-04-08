Is this leadership?
In thinking about the pandemic, the book “Living with the Sharks” comes to mind. The author writes about leadership and management. Every time the author went to a meeting he would make sure he had a manager with him.
In the United States now, we are leaderless and have 50 managers dealing with the coronavirus. This led to being the country with fewest tested, the most people infected and health people without the equipment they need to do their jobs of helping people. Governors are looking out for their own states. This makes us all competing against each other to access the limited resources the health professionals need. A state thinks the items it ordered will be shipped but finds the federal government overrode the request. This leaves the state empty handed.
I don’t know of any corporation that would survive with this type of leadership and management. The CEO would've been terminated long before these results were in. Yet, 50 percent think our CEO of the USA is doing a good job. I don’t understand how 50 percent believe this. People are dying and he tells Gov. Whitmer she must be nice to him if she wants any lifesaving equipment. Is this leadership?
Bob Dunn
Thompsonville
