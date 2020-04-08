Request for delay
I request a delay in the election application until the coronavirus crisis is over. It is impossible to collect signatures due to the declared emergency on March 13, 2020 and later the March 24, 2020 legal order to “stay at home.”
I believe other possible candidates have been impacted by the coronavirus and therefore, in the interest of a fair and equitable democratic process, the election, the application for candidates, must be delayed.
Or, please permit my name to be entered as a trustee without the normal documents.
Thank you,
Walter R. Draeger
Trustee candidate
Traverse City
