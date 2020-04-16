Peace be unto you
Peace be unto you from God the Father and Lord Jesus Christ.
Peace be unto you from St. Adam Corolla while he holds Mass from the Unicorn Bar in Mexico.
Peace be unto you from St. Rush Limbaugh during his Hour of Adoration at the San Diego Homeless Shelter.
Peace be unto you from Ronald Wilson Reagan in Heaven as he calls his conservative brethren home to escape the coming liberal and expunged marijuana victims’ conquest of Earth. I testify that the Reagan is on God’s side.
Peace be unto you the captain of the first ship I was on (Robert Christiansen of Minnesota) who wouldn’t let the ship’s crew wear blue jeans on liberty. I testify to his appearance at church. Call the ship’s wardroom in officer’s country. He is on God’s side.
Heavenly Father, allow me to forgive the commissioners of the Big Ten Conference for coming up with that no-repeat, Rose Bowl-only rule that kept Michigan from going to a bowl game in 1970, 72-74 (9-1, 10-1, 10-0-1 and 10-1). Dennis Franklin my favorite U-M QB, not Tom Brady or even Dick Vidmer.
May God forgive the scientists who mock Him and plan to convene in Switzerland to assassinate Him.
Greg Doornbos
Traverse City
