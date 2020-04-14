An avoidable disaster?
It is clearly stated by Dan Egan, “The Death & Life of The Great Lakes,” that the Great Lakes could be re-named “The Great River” due to descending water elevations. See www.thenorthcoastofamerica.com and the drop down labeled “the river.” This states the reducing elevation of every succeeding body of water from Lake Superior to the ocean.
Why this fact? A terrorist, sensing a world-class impact, could detonate the pipeline or its access or egress pipes now, or even from a proposed "coffin." This would display a black river all the way into the ocean! Not "just" lakes Michigan or Huron, but the entire coastal border between Canada and the U.S.
Letters re: above increased risk sent to our local support group, U.S. congressman, state A.G., governor, our president and Canada prime minister. They have all merely sent "thank you for your kind letter, blah, blah, blah!"
Request: how to defeat this lobbyist-driven, world class pending disaster? Is there a conceivable effort underway I can join? Or do we just say one day "we thought so"?
Ben Ditta
Traverse City
