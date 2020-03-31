Distribution of funds
My household should be receiving a check from the Federal government. Myself and wife are retired, house and vehicles are paid for and Social Security and savings are enough to live on.
Can the Record-Eagle do stories on where to donate these handouts to do the most good, such as paying bills or rent for people in need or paying for groceries if needed? Are agencies more in tune to spread the dollars? Maybe other folks would be more willing to share these unneeded funds for the better of our communities.
I know Father Fred, Goodwill and other agencies would be happy to receive these funds, but there must be more opportunities. If 1,000 households donated a large portion of these unneeded funds, we could really make a huge difference. I'm open for many suggestions.
Don Cunkle
Traverse City
