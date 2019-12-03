A healthy thank-you
I’d like to send a shout out to Northwest Michigan Health Services located in Traverse City. Every year they select veterans for a free dental exam and treatment. I am an 83-year-old U.S. Army vet and was one of those selected this year.
Everyone I met at Northwest was friendly, thorough and very professional. What a wonderful way to “walk the walk.” I can’t thank them enough!
Gordon Cookingham
Bellaire
